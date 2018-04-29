MONDAY

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria visits Athens and meets with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releasea its February data on retail commerce turnover and its March figures on industrial producer prices.

Athens-listed Voyatzoglou Systems, Thessaloniki Port Authority, GEK Terna, Terna Energy, Douros, Ekter, Aloumyl, Sfakianakis and Evrofarma release their 2017 financial results.

Listed companies Vioter and VIS hold general shareholders meetings.

TUESDAY

May Day holiday. There will be no ferry or train services, also affecting the Proastiakos suburban rail in Athens. The General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) and the Civil Servants Union (ADEDY) will hold a rally, starting at Klafthmonos Square in central Athens at 11 a.m. The Communist Party-affiliated union PAME will stage a rally at 10 a.m. in Syntagma Square. Rallies will also be held across the country.

WEDNESDAY

Spring sales begin, lasting until May 15.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) releases the April results of its Business and Consumer Surveys.

The National Hellenic Research Foundation hosts an Empowa Horizon 2020 seminar titled “Strengthening Female Innovative Enterprises Through the SME Instrument,” at 48 Vassileos Constantinou Avenue in Athens, starting at 3 p.m. (Info: 210.7273933, lamprianidou@ekt.gr)

THURSDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will address the Regional Conference on Production Reorganization in the Northern Aegean in Mytilene.

A public debate on the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), titled “Religion and Secularism: Does the Court Go Too Far – Or Not Far Enough?” and organized by the European Research Council’s Grassroots Mobilize research program, takes place at the Acropolis Museum in Athens from 5.30 to 8 p.m. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

The Federation of Industries of Northern Greece (SBBE) holds an event titled “Supporting Entrepreneurship: Funding Tools of the European Investment Bank Group” from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall. (Info: www.sbbe.gr)

The 4th Agricultural Business Summit takes place at the Divani Palace Hotel in Larissa. (Info: 210.940.8750)

The Kastoria International Fur Fair opens at the city’s International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: www.furfairkastoria.com)

Listed firms Iktinos and Papoutsanis hold general meetings.

FRIDAY

The Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) of the European Central Bank will announce the results of the Greek banks’ stress tests.

European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos will address the European Grouping for Territorial Cooperation platform event “The EGTCs’ Contribution to the Debate on the Future of Europe” in Athens.

The European Research Council’s Grassroots Mobilize research program hosts an all-day conference at Zappeio’s Aigli venue, titled “Between State and Citizen: Religion at the ECHR,” from 9.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

The “Logi.C 2018” logistics conference, titled “Let’s Manage the Supply Chain,” opens at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. To Saturday. (Info: www.supply-chain.gr)

The 2nd Greek Travel Show opens at the Helexpo Maroussi exhibition center (39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens). The event ends on Sunday. (Info: greektravelshow.helexpo.gr)

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) holds a public debate in Ioannina, northern Greece, titled “Open Fronts and Crucial Choices in our Foreign Policy.” Starts at 7 p.m. at the Dimitris Hatzis Cultural Center (Akti Miaouli & Metsovou). (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

SUNDAY

Stores will be open, as the law provides for on the first Sunday of retail sales windows.