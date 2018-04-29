PAOK defeated Panathinaikos in Athens on Sunday to mathematically clinch the second spot in the Super League, that leads to the Champions League qualifiers, while Kerkyra has become the second team to go down.

With one game left to play, the only pending issue is the last team to make the Europa League qualifiers for next season, with Asteras Tripolis and Xanthi vying for it.

PAOK made the most of the chances it created to defeat toothless Panathinaikos 3-0 in Athens, thanks also to the Thessaloniki team’s goalkeeper, Alexandros Paschalakis and his heroics. Aleksandar Prijovic scored twice and is joint top scorer in the Super League with 17 goals. Yevhen Shakhov scored the third goal.

PAOK has also won the Under-20 championship after it snatched a goalless draw on Sunday at Panathinaikos, that will finish second.

New Super League champion AEK kept host Kerkyra to a 0-0 draw that condemned the Corfu team to relegation.

Olympiakos will finish third and feature in next season’s Europa League. On Sunday it thrashed visiting Panetolikos 4-0, goals coming from Alaixys Romao, Costas Fortounis and two from Karim Ansarifard, the league’s other joint top scorer.

Atromitos, that will be fourth, downed host Levadiakos 1-0 via a Felipe Bruno goal on the 87th minute.

Xanthi saw off Larissa 1-0 and Asteras Tripolis came from behind to defeat visiting Apollon Smyrnis 2-1. Xanthi and Asteras are level on points with the Tripoli team holding the head-to-head advantage.

In other games Panionios won 2-1 at relegated Platanias and Lamia beat PAS Giannina at home by the same score.