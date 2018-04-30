Tensions bubble to the surface again at Lesvos migrant center

Concerns about overcrowding at migration reception centers have resurfaced following fresh clashes at the Moria camp on Lesvos on Sunday night.

According to the news website Lesvosnews.gr, several migrants were injured in the fracas and transferred to the island's main hospital for first aid treatment.

Earlier unidentified migrants had vandalized street signs and garbage dumpsters in the roads near the camps.

The head of the Moria community, Nikos Trakellis, reported several cases of vandalism as well as the alleged theft and slaughter of animals from farms.