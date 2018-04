The publisher Giorgos Kouris has died at the age of 81 following a battle with cancer, it emerged on Monday.

Founder of the Kouris Media Group, he was the owner of Avriani newspaper and the now defunct Alter television channel.

He also founded the newspapers Sat, Filathlos, Dimokratikos Logos and Kontra News newspapers.

Kouris to be buried in his native Cephalonia.