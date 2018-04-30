May Day rallies to close off center, disrupt public transport

Much of central Athens is to be closed to traffic on Tuesday as labor unions stage traditional May Day demonstrations while public transport will run a restricted service.

Members of the country's two main umbrella labor unions, ADEDY and GSEE, are to congregate at central Klafthmonos Square at 11 a.m. for the rallies that are to underline the impact of eight years of austerity on Greeks.

The Communist Party-affiliated PAME union is to hold a rally at Syntagma Square an hour earlier.

Motorists are advised to avoid the center.

Meanwhile commuters should note that public transport will be disrupted.

There will be no railway service or trolley buses.

The Athens metro is to run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the Kiffisia-Piraeus electric railway (ISAP) will run from 8 a.m.

Athens buses will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the tram from 6 a.m.

