Greek armed forces chief traveling to US

The chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, Admiral Evangelos Apsotolakis, is traveling to the United States on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

Apostolakis’s trip is part of ongoing contacts between Greece and US, and he will be meeting with his American counterpart, Joseph Dunford, in Washington DC.

The Greek military chief will also meet with American defense officials and attend an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.