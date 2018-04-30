Turkish aircraft commit over a dozen violations of Greek air space

A Turkish helicopter and three pairs of F-16 fighter jets violated Greece’s national air space on several occasions on Monday and entered the Athens Flight Informational Region.

They were chased off by Greek air force pilots, who had to engage in mock dogfights in two instances, the state-run ANA-MPA news agency reported.

According to Greek defense officials, the Turkish aircraft violated flight rules in Athens’s FIR on four occasions and committed a total of 15 violations of national air space at different points above the Aegean Sea over the course of the day.

Four of the six F-16s were armed, the ANA-MPA said.