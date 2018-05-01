New ferry route for Ionian islands starts May 2

A new passenger ferry route connecting the islands of the Ionian Sea for the first time will start operating on Wednesday, May 2, officials said Monday.

The ferry, called High Speed Azimut Joy Cruises, will operate three times a week and run until the end of October, officials added.

The ferry will depart every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, connecting Corfu with Paxoi, Lefkada, Ithaki, Cephalonia and Zakynthos.

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, it will head back to Corfu from Zakynthos, making the same stops. [ANA-MPA]