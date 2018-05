A 62-year-old man was killed on Tuesday after falling down a ravine on Mount Athos in northern Greece.

The man was on a pilgrimage to the monastic community and slipped while hiking along a trail connection the monasteries of Simon Petras and Aghios Grigorios, together with three friends.

According to the fire service, which was alerted of the incident at 11 a.m., the man’s body was located in a spot that could only be reached by sea.