‘In Waiting’ | Athens | To May 27 

“In Waiting” – Greek-Indonesian photographer Eirini Vourloumis’s first museum exhibition – opens at the capital’s Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex for a run of just over three weeks. The exhibition showcases work featured in her book of the same title, released last November by German publishing house Hatje Cantz, which examines the city of Athens and its role as a physical stage for the country’s economic crisis. Vourloumis explores the interiors of government buildings and schools to question how these spaces reflect modern Greek culture and character following the country’s slow and painful move toward change over eight years of financial crisis. Vourloumis will be signing copies of the book at the opening reception on May 2. The exhibition at the Benaki Museum runs from May 3 to 27.



Benaki Museum, Pireos 138 & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr