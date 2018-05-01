Turkish hackers target Suzuki Greece's webpage

Turkish hackers hijacked briefly on Tuesday the official Greek webpage of Japanese automaker Suzuki, posting the same message they uploaded in Monday's hacking of the state-run news agency's webpage ANA-MPA.



In a message written in Turkish and English, the hackers reiterate accusations that Greece is harboring terrorists, in a reference to the eight Turkish servicemen who fled to the country in 2016, after the failed coup in the neighboring country.

Suzuki's webpage was down for a few hours but has now been restored.



Speaking earlier to broadcaster SKAI, the General Manager of the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Michalis Psilos, said the attacks are likely to continue as we head towards the Turkish general elections.