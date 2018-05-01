NEWS |

 
Turkish hackers target Suzuki Greece's webpage

TAGS: Turkey

Turkish hackers hijacked briefly on Tuesday the official Greek webpage of Japanese automaker Suzuki, posting the same message they uploaded in Monday's hacking of the state-run news agency's webpage ANA-MPA.

In a message written in Turkish and English, the hackers reiterate accusations that Greece is harboring terrorists, in a reference to the eight Turkish servicemen who fled to the country in 2016, after the failed coup in the neighboring country. 

Suzuki's webpage was down for a few hours but has now been restored.

Speaking earlier to broadcaster SKAI, the General Manager of the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Michalis Psilos, said the attacks are likely to continue as we head towards the Turkish general elections.

