Greek bond yields give way

Greek government bond yields hit fresh two-and-a-half-month lows after Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) chief Angel Gurria said on Monday that Greece has made “enormous” reform efforts since its debt crisis broke out and its international lenders must now grant it debt relief.

The yield on Greece’s 10-year government bond fell as low as 3.829 percent, down 8 basis points on the day, its lowest since early February. [Reuters]

