Basketball legend Galis denies he will run in next elections

TAGS: Basketball, Politics

Greek basketball legend Nick Galis on Tuesday rebuffed speculation about him running on conservative New Democracy’s ticket in the next elections.

In a post on his Facebook page that attracted thousands of “likes” in the space of a few hours, Galis said he would “not be on the ticket of any party.” 

“I am an athlete and certain people aren’t journalists,” he said. “I am not a politician and certain people shouldn’t be politicians,” he said, adding that “the only games that I play are on the court.” 

