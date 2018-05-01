Basketball legend Galis denies he will run in next elections

Greek basketball legend Nick Galis on Tuesday rebuffed speculation about him running on conservative New Democracy’s ticket in the next elections.



In a post on his Facebook page that attracted thousands of “likes” in the space of a few hours, Galis said he would “not be on the ticket of any party.”



“I am an athlete and certain people aren’t journalists,” he said. “I am not a politician and certain people shouldn’t be politicians,” he said, adding that “the only games that I play are on the court.”