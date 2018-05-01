NEWS |

 
NEWS

Two arrested on drug smuggling charges

TAGS: Crime

A 40-year-old Albanian national, wanted by Italian authorities on drug smuggling charges, was arrested on Tuesday on an international arrest warrant in the Greek-Albanian border region near Ioannina, northwestern Greece.

He is accused of importing a total of 556 kilos of cannabis from Albania to Italy in 2012.

Separately, a woman, aged 30, was arrested in Thesprotia near the Greek-Albanian border on charges of attempting to smuggle more than 27 kilos of cannabis into Greece in three suitcases.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 