Two arrested on drug smuggling charges

A 40-year-old Albanian national, wanted by Italian authorities on drug smuggling charges, was arrested on Tuesday on an international arrest warrant in the Greek-Albanian border region near Ioannina, northwestern Greece.



He is accused of importing a total of 556 kilos of cannabis from Albania to Italy in 2012.



Separately, a woman, aged 30, was arrested in Thesprotia near the Greek-Albanian border on charges of attempting to smuggle more than 27 kilos of cannabis into Greece in three suitcases.