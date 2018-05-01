Illegal antiquities confiscated in Igoumenitsa
Online
Authorities confiscated a large illegal horde of antiquities from the home of a 45-year-old man in Igoumenitsa, northwestern Greece, on Tuesday.
Authorities confiscated a large illegal horde of antiquities from the home of a 45-year-old man in Igoumenitsa, northwestern Greece, on Tuesday.
The items date to the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine eras and police are investigating how the suspect, who faces charges of violating antiquities laws, obtained the items.