Seismologists reassuring about 4.2-quake near Athens

Seismologists were reassuring on Wednesday about a moderate earthquake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, which hit the capital late on Tuesday night.

Seismologist Efthymis Lekkas told Kathimerini that the quake was not of immediate cause for concern but that experts were monitoring seismic activity in the area.

The tremor, whose epicenter was located 25 kilometers north of Athens, occurred shortly before midnight.

Its depth was estimated by seismologists at 5 kilometers.

The quake, which was felt in Athens and the suburbs, was followed by a 2.7-magnitude aftershock.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

