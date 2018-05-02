Frontex chief signals significant increase in arrivals to Greece from Turkey

The influx of refugees from Turkey to Greece has increased significantly, the executive director of Frontex, the European Union's border monitoring agency has told Germany's Bild.

In comments to Bild that were published on Wednesday, Fabrice Leggeri said arrivals of migrants from Turkey to Greece's Aegean islands have increased by 17 percent in the past four to five weeks alone.

According to Leggeri, the key reason for the increase is the spike in refugees leaving Iran, Iraq and Syria.

The Frontex chief proposed the further bolstering of the border force as well as an increase in deportations.

On a pan-European level, only 40 percent of repatriation decisions are carried out, he said.

Despite the increase in migration flows, Leggeri said Frontext has the EU's external borders "under control."