Court clears author Soti Triantafyllou of 'racism' in her writing

An Athens misdemeanors court on Wednesday cleared Greek author Soti Triantafyllou on charges of violating anti-racism laws in her writing.

The case went to trial after the Greek-Helsinki Monitor human rights group took legal action against the author, accusing her of using racist language in articles.

One of the articles cited by the group in its legal suit was published in Athens Voice in November 2015 following the massacres in Paris under the title "Rock and Roll Will Never Die" and commented on the violence stemming from radical Islam.

Lawyers who defended the writer argued that the anti-racism law invoked by the group violates Greece's constitution by restricting freedom of speech.

