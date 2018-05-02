Bill aimed at increasing gov't influence on local authorities put to debate

The discussion about the leftist-led government's proposed changes to Greek electoral laws have resurfaced following the submission of draft legislation last weekend for public debate.

The bill, dubbed Kleisthenis 1, aims to introduce a system of simple proportional representation and reduce the term of mayors to four years in what critics have described as an attempt by leftist SYRIZA to impose greater influence on local governance.

According to an announcement by the Interior Ministry, the bill will only be up for public debate until May 14.

Last month Interior Minister Panos Skourletis said that local authority elections would take place on the second Sunday of October 2019 with a system of simple proportional representation.