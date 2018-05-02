Movement for Change leader calls for snap polls, debate on measures

The leader of centrist Movement for Change, Fofi Gennimata, on Wednesday wrote to Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis, calling for snap elections before Greece signs an agreement for an exit from the country's third international bailout.

Gennimata also asked Voutsis for a debate in Parliament about he measures that Greece has committed to enforce after it officially emerges from the third bailout.

"The country, the economy, our society cannot be led towards a tough future, unprotected and unsafe," she wrote.

"The government has no mandate from the people to undertake such serious commitments," she added in her letter.

