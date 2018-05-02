Horrorant Festival | Athens | May 3-9

A tribute to H.P. Lovecraft and a competition featuring 25 films (12 of which are maiden efforts) are but some of the highlights at this year's Horrorant Film Festival, an event dedicated to the thriller and horror genres with movies from around the world. The event will be held at the Ideal and Aavora cinemas, both in central Athens, from May 3 to 9.

Ideal, 46 Panepistimiou, tel 210.382.6720;

Aavora, 180 Ippocratous, tel 210.642.3271