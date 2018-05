The Greek capital's wholesale market at Rendi near Piraeus is hosting a special event to celebrate the people that work there, shop there and live nearby. “I Love My Market” will include pop-up restaurants and street food trucks, concerts and DJ sets, clothing swaps, bazaars and more. Doors open at 5 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Rendi Market, 1 Kennedy,

Aghios Ioannis, Rendi