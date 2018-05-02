Turkish national arrested in Evros
A Turkish man was arrested by Greek police and army officers on Wednesday afternoon at the northeastern border village of Kastanies, after crossing into Greek territory.
The man is an employee at the municipality of Edirne who was carrying out construction work near the Turkish customs office in the area when he strayed across the border.