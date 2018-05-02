Parliament approves foster care bill in principle

Greek parliament approved in principle on Wednesday a bill that allows couples with cohabitation agreements, including same-sex ones, to foster a child.



The bill, submitted by the labor ministry, was voted by the ruling coalition of SYRIZA and ANEL, and Potami. New Democracy, the Democratic Coalition and the Centrists’ Union expressed reservations, the Communists voted "present" and Golden Dawn voted it down.



Alternate Minister for Social Solidarity Theano Fotiou made some changes to the bill, abolishing the upper age limit in cases where foster care is granted to relatives of the child and extended financial support to foster parents for the duration of the child's military service when it comes of age.