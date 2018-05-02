No prior commitments on Greek debt, says German ministry spokesperson

Concluding Greece's fourth review takes precedence over any talk on debt relief, the spokesperson of the German Finance Ministry Dennis Kolberg said on Wednesday, reiterating the ministry's position on the issue.



"There are no prior commitments or decisions," he said, adding that the main focus is the program review and the steps that will be followed after it expires in August.



Kolberg said eurozone finance ministers were briefed by the institutions on the developments regarding Greece's program review in Sofia last week.



"The issue now is to finish the fourth program review. There are still some things that need to be completed on this," he said, adding there are no commitments on Greek debt, but an ongoing consultation.