Listed Athens Medical Group has announced that 2017 group turnover came to 169.2 million euros, a 1 percent increase on the previous year.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 23.5 million euros, slightly up on 2016.



For the second consecutive year the group’s after tax results showed profits of 2.7 million euros.



Last year the group increased its employees by 2 percent to 2,940 people, catering for over 700,000 patients.



The group, which has been going strong for 34 years, is owned by Greece’s G. Apostolopoulos Holdings SA and Germany’s Asklepios Kliniken GmbH.