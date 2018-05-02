Turkish man arrested in Evros charged with illegal entry into Greece

A Turkish national arrested by Greek police and army officers on Wednesday afternoon at the northeastern border village of Kastanies, after crossing into Greek territory, was charged with illegal entry into the country.



The man is an employee at the municipality of Edirne who was carrying out construction work with a digger near the Turkish customs office in the area when he strayed across the border.



According to information, Greek officers signaled to the municipal worker he was approaching the border, but he crossed it by about 10 meters.



He will be led before the prosecutor on Thursday.