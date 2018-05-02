Syrian people smugglers arrested in Attica

Two Syrians, aged 17 and 38, were arrested in Attica on Wednesday on suspicion of being members of a gang smuggling migrants from Turkey into Greece.



Police said the two men are believed to have had a key role in transferring migrants across the Evros River land border for a fee of 2,000 euros per person.



Authorities are searching for two accomplices, also believed to be Syrians. Police arrested the men after finding 10 Bangladeshi nationals hidden in their van. The latter were also arrested and will be deported.



The two Syrians appeared before a misdemeanors prosecutor.