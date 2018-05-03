Kathimerini has been warning about and reporting frequently on the terrible situation that has been allowed to develop in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia.

Crime, drugs and increasing squalor have made life unbearable for the residents of this once lovely part of the Greek capital, but also for professionals trying to work in and around the area.

Even people who used to accept that Exarchia has its own particular status are becoming angry at the situation and demanding that it change at once. The question, however, remains: Is anyone listening?