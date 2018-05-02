Brazilian women caught in drug bust

Two Brazilian women, aged 23 and 24, were arrested at Athens International Airport on Sunday evening for trying to smuggle more that than 1.8 kilos of cocaine into the country, authorities said on Wednesday.



According to police, the women had swallowed 185 small packages containing a total of 1,845 grams. They had arrived in Athens from Sao Paolo in Brazil via Lisbon.



An investigation has revealed that the pair were part of a wider network that brings illegal drugs to Greece from South America.