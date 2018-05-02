Five TV channels granted temporary broadcasting permit, one rejected

Greece's broadcasting regulator, the National Council for Radio and Television (ESR), approved on Wednesday the applications of five media companies to receive a temporary nationwide broadcasting license, following a meeting of its board.



The board unanimously concluded that SKAI, Star, Alpha, ANT1 and Epsilon meet the requirements laid out in the tender called by the regulator, and abide by the constitution and the relevant laws.



It also rejected a sixth bidder, Tileoptiki Elliniki SA. No details were provided on why the company was turned down.



A government-organized auction for TV licenses in 2016 was revoked by a top Greek court which ruled that ESR must oversee such a competition.