The fire that destroyed part of the Sunlight battery factory near Xanthi in Thrace is out, but it will take several days for the damage to be assessed as the Fire Service has ordered that no one should enter the facilities for at least another couple of days to avoid inhalation of dangerous particles.

Company officials say it may take between 10 and 20 days for a precise assessment of the damage Tuesday’s fire caused at the installation, so it remains unknown when repair work will be able to start.

In any case it will be months before the plant can resume production, with relocation to another factory being among the company’s options.