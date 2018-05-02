Top Greek tourism destinations Myconos and Santorini have some of the highest hotel rates in comparison with rival islands in the Mediterranean, as high demand and the limited amount of accommodation infrastructure automatically put pressure on prices, particularly in the three- to five-star categories, according to figures processed by the Trivago website on behalf of the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (InSETE).

Among hotels in Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey last month the highest booking price for a five-star hotel was recorded on the Spanish island of Ibiza at 254 euros for a double room per night (against 276 euros a year earlier), with Santorini coming in second at 229 euros/night on average (up from 213 euros in March 2017). On Myconos the average rate came to 208 euros.

In the four-star category Santorini recorded the highest rate, at 193 euros/night – up from 148 euros last year – a far cry from runner-up Ibiza at 144 euros and the Italian island of Sardinia at 137 euros. On Myconos the rate stood at 122 euros, down from 132 euros in February 2018.

Coming from Trivago, the data concern individual and not group bookings, but serve to highlight the trend recorded at various destinations.

