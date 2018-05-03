Turk stopped in Evros said he crossed border by accident while installing irrigation pipes

A Turkish national who was detained at the border crossing of Kastanies on Wednesday has told Greek Police that he had been installing irrigation pipes at the time of his arrest.

According to the man's testimony, he strayed over the border by mistake as it was his first time in the area and he was not familiar with it.

The man claimed not to have heard or understood the warnings of Greek soldiers due to the noise of the excavator which he had been operating at the time, Skai reported.

Greek soldiers said he was detained after crossing the border three times despite their warnings.

The Turkish national, who faces charges of illegal entry, was to face a prosecutor on Thursday.

