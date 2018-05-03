WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Mind the Bach | Athens | May 5

TAGS: Music

Viola soloist Iris Louka presents “Mind the Bach,” a recital of six pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, at St Paul's Anglican Church on Saturday, May 5. The performance starts at 8 p.m. and tickets, priced at 10 euros, can be booked in advance on tel 210.723.4567 or www.ticketservices.gr, or purchased from Public stores or Ticket Services (39 Pezmazoglou, inside the arcade).

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma,
tel 210.721.4906, www.anglicanchurchathens.gr

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 