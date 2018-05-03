Mind the Bach | Athens | May 5

Viola soloist Iris Louka presents “Mind the Bach,” a recital of six pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, at St Paul's Anglican Church on Saturday, May 5. The performance starts at 8 p.m. and tickets, priced at 10 euros, can be booked in advance on tel 210.723.4567 or www.ticketservices.gr, or purchased from Public stores or Ticket Services (39 Pezmazoglou, inside the arcade).

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma,

tel 210.721.4906, www.anglicanchurchathens.gr