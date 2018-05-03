Street Food Festival | Athens | May 4-6, 11-13 & 18-20

The annual Athens Street Food Festival returns to the old bus depot at the bottom of the pedestrianized part of Ermou Street, with food trucks – including some where chefs from top restaurants will be showing off their culinary skills – representing the best of innovative Greek cuisine, traditional Mediterranean, fusion flavors and ethnic food from different parts of the world. The event runs Friday through Sunday, starting May 4 and ending May 20.

Old OSY Depot, Pireos & Ermou,

tel 210.963.6489