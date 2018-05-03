A draft bill granting couples with cohabitation agreements, including same-sex ones, the right to foster a child was approved by a parliamentary committee on Thursday with the support of two prominent lawmakers of the opposition who broke ranks with their party’s official position.



New Democracy MP Dora Bakoyannis and PASOK MP Evangelos Venizelos, former foreign and finance ministers respectively, said they are in favor of the contested article 8 that refers to same-sex couples - a position for which the Democratic Coalition, of whom PASOK is a member, has expressed reservations and is rejected by New Democracy.



"Our position should be the protection of rights and laws. We must not become victims of social and political hypocrisy," Venizelos said.



The labor ministry bill was voted by SYRIZA, Potami and one MP from the Independent Greeks, Thanasis Papachristopoulos.