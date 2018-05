Praktiker Hellas is planning to create four new stores in Greece, following Thursday’s official opening of its 16th outlet in the country.



The store in Anthoussa, northeastern Athens, is the sixth in Attica for the homeware retailer.



It constitutes a 4-million-euro investment and covers 10,500 square meters.



Chief executive officer Ioannis Selalmazidis said that by 2020 the company is hoping to have opened its seventh store in Attica, its second in Thessaloniki and two more on the islands.



Last week he told Kathimerini that the possible locations of new stores in the future would be Attica, Thessaloniki, Crete and Corfu.



Praktiker has been present in the Greek market for the last 27 years.