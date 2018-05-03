MLS launches MAIC in Serbia

Thessaloniki-based MLS Innovation on Thursday announced its entry into the Serbian market.



It has adapted its voice recognition (MAIC) system for the Serbian language, to allow Serbs for the first time to speak to their cell phones, smartphones and tablets in their own language to make a call, send a text or browse the internet using their voice alone.



MLS has reached cooperation deals with a host of Serbian companies, including distributor REFOT B, network operator Vip Mobile Serbia, sale support experts ProMobi and others.