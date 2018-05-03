Greek bond yield rises
The benchmark 10-year Greek sovereign bond yield continued its ascent on Thursday to reach 4 percent, adding seven basis points since Wednesday’s closing.
As Athens ponders its return to the markets ahead of the country’s emergence from the bailout program in 15 weeks’ time, the 10-year yield has come off the 3.90 percent low point reached late last week.