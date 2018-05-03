BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Greek bond yield rises

TAGS: Markets

The benchmark 10-year Greek sovereign bond yield continued its ascent on Thursday to reach 4 percent, adding seven basis points since Wednesday’s closing.

As Athens ponders its return to the markets ahead of the country’s emergence from the bailout program in 15 weeks’ time, the 10-year yield has come off the 3.90 percent low point reached late last week.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 