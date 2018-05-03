Court upholds decision to sack former Central Macedonia governor

Greece’s highest administrative court on Thursday upheld a 2013 decision to remove former Central Macedonia regional governor Panayiotis Psomiadis from office after he was convicted of dereliction of duty in 2009.

The Council of State found that the general secretary of the regional authority was right to sack the former official, after his one-year prison sentence was also upheld by the Supreme Court.

This particular case – one of several marring the controversial official’s career – stems from his decision when he was regional governor of Thessaloniki to reduce a fine imposed on a gas station owner caught selling adulterated fuel from 89,000 to 5,000 euros.