AEK hosts Champions League Final Four in Athens

The team captains of the four clubs that have reached the Final Four of FIBA’s Basketball Champions League pose ahead of Friday's tipoff at the Olympic Sports Hall in Athens. In the first semifinal at 6.30 p.m., Germany’s Ludwigsburg will go up against Monaco, while tournament host AEK Athens will greet Spain’s UCAM Murcia in the second. The two games’ winners will meet in the final at the same venue at 8.30 p.m. on Sunday. The Basketball Champions League features some of Europe’s best teams that have opted against joining the continent’s top competition, the Euroleague. [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]