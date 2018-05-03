ATHEX: Fed decision miffs investors

Concerns on international markets, related to the Fed’s decision to keep its rates unchanged while signaling a policy tightening in the future, led to Greek stocks posting significant losses on Thursday, as the euro and the Greek bond prices continued their decline. The majority of stocks ended the session on the day’s low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 839.34 points, shedding 2.18 percent from Wednesday’s 858.06 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.33 percent to 2,155.35 points.

The banks index shrank 3.45 percent, with Alpha dropping 4.11 percent, Eurobank slipping 3.88 percent, National giving up 3.21 percent and Piraeus falling 1.43 percent. Titan Cement fared even worse, sliding 4.65 percent.

In total 29 stocks posted gains, 83 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.6 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 57.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.25 percent to 68.97 points.