Four Greeks elected into US National Academy of Sciences

Two distinguished Greek-American academics, astrophysicist Vicky Kalogera and computer science Professor Mihalis Yannakakis, were elected this week into the US National Academy of Sciences in recognition of their contribution to their respective fields.

“I feel deeply honored, as this is a distinction beyond any expectation,” Kalogera, an expert in black hole formation in binary systems at Northwestern University in Illinois, told Greece’s ANA-MPA news agency.

Columbia University’s Yannakakis was recognized for “fundamental contributions to theoretical computer science, particularly in algorithms and computational complexity, and applications to other areas,” according to the university’s website.

The NAS also elected as foreign associates the director of the Archaeological Sciences Laboratory at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens, Panagiotis Karkanas, and economic theory and policy Professor Anastasios Xepapadeas of the Athens University of Economics and Business.