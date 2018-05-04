US backing Greece's energy agenda, Ambassador Pyatt says

The US will be a reliable supplier and ally for Greece as it deregulates its energy market, US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt said on Thursday, adding that Greece is a very important partner in Washington's energy agenda.

Speaking at an energy conference, the US ambassador stressed that energy security makes countries less vulnerable to external pressure. He accused Russia of using the “weapon” of the interrupting energy supply 55 times in the past, as a tool for establishing its policies. In this context, Pyatt said the US opposed the North and South Stream pipelines, stressing that they are another tool in the hands of Moscow.

The ambassador stressed that importing liquefied gas from the United States could play an important role in diversifying supplies to Greece and Europe and recalled Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's statement during his visit to the United States and his meeting with President Trump that Greece will become the third US gas importer in Europe. He pointed out that the US supports Greece's emerging role as an energy hub and has described our country as a pillar of stability and a strong partner of the West in a difficult environment.

The acquisition of the gas grid operator's DESFA's shares is a significant investment with a vision, that will show the way for other investors to follow, said Italian Ambassador Efisio Luigi Marras. He pointed out that one of the reasons for illegal immigration, an issue of concern for both Italy and Greece, is a lack of energy that increases the pressure on the European borders.

National Bank is willing to spend 2.0 billion euros on energy investments over the next five years, said Chief Executive Officer Leonidas Fragiadakis.

“While uncertainty is diminishing and the investment environment is becoming more attractive, energy investments, such as exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons, redefine the country's investment image as a whole,” he said.

Energy, along with tourism, agri-food, transport and logistics will be the “driving force of the economy, creating opportunities that are many times the size of the country,” Fragiadakis noted. [ANA-MPA]