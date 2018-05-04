Art & Gardens | Athens | To June 15

The Onassis Cultural Center and art organization Locus Athens present “Geometries,” an initiative introducing artistic interventions in different parts of the Athens University of Agriculture’s gardens and greenhouses in an exploration of the cycle of life, the role of nature in today’s cities and other such issues, accompanied by an exhibition that will evolve along with the initiative. The program of free-of-charge events runs through June 15.

Athens University of Agriculture, 75 Iera Odos,

www.locusathens.com