Reggae Street Party | Athens | May 5

Get your reggae groove on at the Quilombo Cultural Center’s annual spring street party on Saturday, May 5, which this year is dedicated to the genre which emerged in Jamaica in the late 1960s and was popularized by the likes of Bob Marley and the Wailers, Prince Buster, Desmond Dekker and Ken Boothe. The party starts at 10 p.m. and is free of charge.



Quilombo Cultural Center, 8 Servion & Athinon, Akadimia Platonos, tel 210.522.7961