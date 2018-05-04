WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

The Meet Market | Athens | May 5 & 6

TAGS: Special Event

The Meet Market returns to the premises of the Athens Conservatory on May 5 and 6 and will feature more than 70 local businesses at stalls with fashion items, interior design objects, accessories, gadgets, fun household wares and utensils, and so much more. Greek food and drinks producers will also have stands at the event and all-day DJ sets will provide a musical backdrop. Admission is free of charge and doors open from 1-11 p.m.

Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Vassileos  Constantinou & Rigilis, tel 210.724.0673

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 