The Meet Market | Athens | May 5 & 6

The Meet Market returns to the premises of the Athens Conservatory on May 5 and 6 and will feature more than 70 local businesses at stalls with fashion items, interior design objects, accessories, gadgets, fun household wares and utensils, and so much more. Greek food and drinks producers will also have stands at the event and all-day DJ sets will provide a musical backdrop. Admission is free of charge and doors open from 1-11 p.m.



Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Vassileos Constantinou & Rigilis, tel 210.724.0673