Lena Platonos | Athens | May 6

Greek electronic music pioneer Lena Platonos, who tweaked classical works by the likes of Manos Hadjidakis into sound never heard before, takes the stage at Six Dogs on Sunday, May 6, for a career-spanning set in which she will be joined by Savina Yannatou, Giannis Palamidas and Stergios Tsirliagos. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs 15 or 12 euros.



Six Dogs, 6-8 Avramiotou, Monastiraki, tel 210.321.0510