Barber injured in shooting in downtown Athens

Multiple shots were fired in downtown Athens during rush hour on Friday, according to police, who said that a man has been injured in the incident.

The victim, an Albanian national, was shot several times in the legs outside his barbershop on Hayden Street just off Victoria Square and is currently in hospital. Details regarding his medical condition have not been made public.

Dozens of police officers are on the scene collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses, with preliminary reports suggesting that there were two assailants.

No one else appears to have been injured in the incident, despite the fact that it happened at such a busy location in the middle of the business day.